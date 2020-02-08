Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil set to continue as BJP state president, party to ratify appointment in executive meet

“The formal appointment of Chandrakant Patil for the next three years will be taken at the conclave,” a highly placed source in the BJP said. “The formal appointment of Chandrakant Patil for the next three years will be taken at the conclave,” a highly placed source in the BJP said.

Chandrakant Patil is set to continue as the BJP’s Maharashtra unit president for the next three years with the party is likely to ratify his appointment to the post at a two-day state executive meeting on February 15 and 16 in Navi Mumbai, sources said Friday.

Patil was appointed the BJP’s state chief in July last year, just months before the Assembly election after party’s then state president Raosaheb Danve resigned from the post following his induction into the Narendra Modi-led government in Delhi. He had contested from Kothrud constituency in Pune district in 2019 sate polls – his first direct contest. He hails from Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra and belongs to the politically dominant Maratha community.

The party, sources said, will also take a formal decision on the appointment of its Mumbai unit president. Six months ago, senior leader, MLA and developer Mangal Prabhat Lodha was appointed by the party’s central leadership to head the Mumbai unit.

“There are two streams of thought in the organisation. One section wants Lodha to be replaced by a Marathi face, who would be more accessible to party workers and the masses. While another section believes Lodha would be more resourceful in running the organisation, whereas a good team of young and dynamic leaders can shoulder the responsibilities of reaching out to the people in the crucial civic polls scheduled in 2022,” another source said.

Former education minister Ashish Shelar, who served two terms (six years) as the Mumbai unit president is out of reckoning, sources added. As per the party’s constitution, an individual cannot remain the party president for more than two terms. Two other names in the reckoning for the post are senior MLAs Atul Bhatkhalkar and Parag Alvani.

