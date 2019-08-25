Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil backs RSS chief’s call for periodic review of quota system

REVENUE and PWD Minister Chandrakant Patil has backed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s purported statement calling for periodic review of reservation system, saying, “review was advocated by Babasaheb Ambedkar himself and doesn’t mean scraping of reservation”.

The state BJP president also rejected the allegations of political vendetta behind recent I-T department and ED raids on opposition leaders and said the agencies which are autonomous, were acting on their own inputs.

“I haven’t seen what Bhagwat has said, but it was Ambedkar himself who had called for a periodic review of reservation policy. Bhagwat has only echoed that. By review, he definitely doesn’t mean scrapping of reservation… It is time we assessed if the benefits are reaching the targeted people equitably or only to few while a large section of it has remained deprived,” Patil told mediapersons.

The minister was on his maiden visit to Nagpur after taking over as the state BJP chief to attend a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Patrakar Club on Saturday.