Maharashtra: CGST officials arrest fourth person in Rs 78-crore GST evasion, ITC fraud case

Officials from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Bhiwandi Commissionerate Friday arrested the IT head and partner at a company on charges of evading GST and ITC collectively worth Rs 78 crore.

The accused has been identified as Harshal Oze, the IT department head and partner at M/S AS Agri and Aqua LLP.

Sumit Kumar, the commissioner of Bhiwandi CGST Commissionerate, said: “The said firm has not discharged the GST (Goods and Services Tax) liability amounting to Rs 53 crore on advance payments amounting to Rs 292 crore received from the recipients of work contract services for construction of poly houses, which are taxable under Section 13(2)(b) of CGST Act, 2017. The said firm has fraudulently availed ITC (Input Tax Credit) amounting to Rs 25 crore on work contract services for construction of immovable property, which is not available under the provisions of Section 17(5)(c) of the CGST Act, 2017.”

However, out of the total liability of Rs 78 crore, the firm has reportedly discharged GST liability of Rs 35 crore after the case was initiated.

Oze was arrested under Section 69 and 132 of CGST Act, 2017. He has been sent to judicial custody till October 6 by a magistrate court.

He is the fourth person to be arrested in the case. The remaining three accused were arrested on August 7 and remain in judicial custody.

A source in the Bhiwandi Commissionerate said officials suspect the case may have all-India ramifications beyond tax evasion.

This case is a part of the special drive launched by the CGST Mumbai Zone against tax fraudsters and fake ITC networks. So far, CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate has arrested 19 persons in the last one year.

CGST officers are using data analysis and network analysis tools to identify and trace potential fraudsters. They will intensify the drive against tax evaders in the coming days, said a source.