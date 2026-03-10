Maharashtra CET Cell tightens rules to curb tech-enabled exam malpractice

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued revised guidelines to curb malpractices during entrance examinations for professional courses, with a strong focus on preventing the misuse of modern technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Officials said the updated rules aim to ensure a fair and secure examination process as the risk of technology-enabled cheating increases. The CET Cell conducts entrance tests for 17 professional courses, most of them in computer-based format at centres across the state.
Under the revised guidelines, the use of AI-based tools, hidden cameras, screen mirroring systems and remote access software has been strictly banned within exam centres. Candidates are also prohibited from carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, bluetooth devices, earphones or similar electronic gadgets into the examination hall.
“If any such device is found with a candidate, the registration will be cancelled and legal action may be initiated,” the CET Cell said.
The guidelines identify 13 types of examination malpractices, including copying answers, impersonation, mass copying, exchanging question papers, and using electronic devices for assistance. Depending on the severity of the violation, penalties may range from cancellation of candidature to debarment from future examinations and legal action.
With nearly 13 lakh candidates already registered for upcoming CETs, the Cell has also clarified conduct rules for students. Candidates entering exam centres with weapons, explosives or sharp objects, or those found under the influence of alcohol or narcotic substances, will be removed from the premises and may face cancellation of candidature.
The revised rules also place greater responsibility on examination centres. The authorities have mandated CCTV surveillance, biometric verification of candidates and strict monitoring throughout the examination process. Centres found negligent or involved in malpractice may face temporary or permanent suspension of approval to conduct CET exams.
State CET Cell Commissioner Dilip Sardesai said stricter rules were necessary given the scale of the examinations and the introduction of two attempts for certain CETs, which will significantly increase the number of exam sessions.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram