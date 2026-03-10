Maharashtra CET Cell tightens rules to curb tech-enabled exam malpractice

The CET Cell conducts entrance tests for 17 professional courses, most of them in computer-based format at centres across the state. (Image generated using AI)

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued revised guidelines to curb malpractices during entrance examinations for professional courses, with a strong focus on preventing the misuse of modern technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Officials said the updated rules aim to ensure a fair and secure examination process as the risk of technology-enabled cheating increases. The CET Cell conducts entrance tests for 17 professional courses, most of them in computer-based format at centres across the state.

Under the revised guidelines, the use of AI-based tools, hidden cameras, screen mirroring systems and remote access software has been strictly banned within exam centres. Candidates are also prohibited from carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, bluetooth devices, earphones or similar electronic gadgets into the examination hall.