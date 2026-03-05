Maharashtra CEO-led delegation heads to South America for Colombia elections 

A five-member delegation from Maharashtra, headed by state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam, will travel to Colombia as international observers in the International Observation Mission for the elections to the Congress in the South American country from March 6 to 10. The elections in Colombia are slated to be held on March 8.

Along with Chockalingam, the delegation includes Ashirwad Kumar, District Election Officer and Collector, Solapur; Manohar Ramchandra Parkar, Joint Chief Electoral Officer and Deputy Secretary, Maharashtra; Priyesh Lakhuchand Mahajan, Electoral Registration Officer, 59-Ramtek Assembly Constituency and Sub-divisional Officer, Ramtek, Nagpur and Sagar Ashok Shirke, Booth Level Officer (Talathi-Ozar), Niphad, Nashik.