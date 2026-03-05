Maharashtra CEO-led delegation heads to South America for Colombia elections 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A five-member delegation from Maharashtra, headed by state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam, will travel to Colombia as international observers in the International Observation Mission for the elections to the Congress in the South American country from March 6 to 10. The elections in Colombia are slated to be held on March 8.
Along with Chockalingam, the delegation includes Ashirwad Kumar, District Election Officer and Collector, Solapur; Manohar Ramchandra Parkar, Joint Chief Electoral Officer and Deputy Secretary, Maharashtra; Priyesh Lakhuchand Mahajan, Electoral Registration Officer, 59-Ramtek Assembly Constituency and Sub-divisional Officer, Ramtek, Nagpur and Sagar Ashok Shirke, Booth Level Officer (Talathi-Ozar), Niphad, Nashik.
Under the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s Global Engagement for Electoral Excellence (GEEE) initiative, a comprehensive exercise has been undertaken to examine international best practices in electoral management and to disseminate India’s institutional experience and expertise at the global level. As part of this, specific countries have been identified and allocated to the respective CEOs of the state for focused engagement.
Maharashtra has been assigned the Republic of Colombia for this purpose.
Accordingly, as directed by the Commission, a five-member delegation, led by the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, shall undertake an official visit to Colombia from March 6 to 10 to advance the objectives of the said initiative.
The delegation is setting out on the mission based on an invitation from the president of the National Electoral Council of Colombia.
Indian International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) has obtained the required clearance for the visit from the Ministry of External Affairs and approval from the Election Commission of India.
