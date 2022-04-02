Maharashtra: Centre approves Laxmanrao Inamdar Lift Irrigation scheme in Satara district

After bringing it under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojna (PMKSY) to fast track the project, the Centre approved the Laxmanrao Inamdar Lift Irrigation scheme at Jihe-Kathepura of Satara district and sanctioned Rs 247 crore for the project.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Laxmanrao Inamdar, after whom the scheme was named, was a mentor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s early days in the Right-wing organisation.

The completion of the project will help tackle drought-prone Maan Khatau taluka in Satara district of Western Maharashtra. It will help bring 27,000 hectare land under irrigation thus benefiting thousands of farmers in the region.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “During our tenure in the state, we had started phase one of the project and had generously allocated funds. By bringing in the project under the PMKSY, the work will be expedited and highly benefit the farmers.”

In 2019, the Fadnavis government had given a revised administrative approval of Rs 1,300 crore for the project. The Opposition leader thanked Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for inclusion of this project under the PMKSY and also acknowledged the role of Ranjeet Singh Naik Nimbalkarji (MP) and Jaykumar Gore (MLA) for their hard work and continuous follow up.

Nimbalkar, who is a member of the Parliamentary Committee of Jal Shakti, pressed for inclusion of the irrigation project in the centrally-driven PMKSY. At present, there are already 26 irrigation projects under PMKSY worth Rs 26,000 crore.