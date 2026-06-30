Multiple mistakes spotted in Maharashtra’s new CBSE-based textbooks

In the class 4 mathematics textbook in the English and Marathi mediums, Ramanujan’s death date has been mentioned as April 27, 1920 instead of the accurate date April 26, 1920.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneJun 30, 2026 10:37 PM IST
cbse textbooksIn accordance with the National Education Policy 2020, the state is introducing textbooks based on CBSE curriculum in a phased manner till 2029. (File image)
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Multiple mistakes have surfaced in Maharashtra’s new CBSE-based textbooks at the beginning of the school year, including an inaccurate death date of Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and typing errors like inaccurate measurement units and numbers. Further, the girl’s school started by Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule has been referred to as the ‘First girl’s school in Maharashtra’ instead of India, drawing backlash.

In accordance with the National Education Policy 2020, the state is introducing textbooks based on CBSE curriculum in a phased manner till 2029. This year, new textbooks for classes 2, 3, 4, and 6 have been introduced by the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, known as Balbharti.

Responding to a piece published in Marathi daily Sakal by mathematician Dinanath Gore, Balbharti Director Anuradha Oak in a press release said errors have crept into some of the new textbooks.

In the class 4 mathematics textbook in the English and Marathi mediums, Ramanujan’s death date has been mentioned as April 27, 1920 instead of the accurate date April 26, 1920.

Further on page 55 of the Marathi medium mathematics textbook, the first question says ‘more than 1000 grams’ instead of the correct ‘more than 1000 kilograms’. Two such typing errors have also been pointed out on page 77 of the English medium textbook.

Balbharti said the discrepancies have been noted and that they will be rectified in the next edition. Additionally Balbharti has stated that information regarding these changes will be made available immediately through videos accessible via QR codes in the textbooks.

The class 3 textbook also mentions that the school started by Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in Pune was the first girl’s school in Maharashtra. In an earlier clarification, Oak had said that this would be corrected to ‘This was not just Maharashtra’s but India’s first girl’s school. This was the first school set up by Indians for girls’.

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Mukund Kirdat of the Aam Aadmi Party Parent’s Union said, “Generally, information provided in school textbooks is regarded as authoritative and authentic, and the next generation relies on it for their learning. Those responsible for writing school textbooks are expected to cite references for every detail and verify those references. Furthermore, typographical errors or printing mistakes should not occur, as proofreaders are specifically appointed for this purpose. Despite these safeguards, the recurring errors are serious. It is imperative to fix accountability and take action.”

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Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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