Maharashtra: CBI arrests Anil Deshmukh, two HC judges recuse from hearing his plea

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested on Wednesday by the CBI in a corruption case, over five months after he was arrested in connection with a related case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A special court sent him to CBI custody till April 11.

On Wednesday afternoon, CBI officers took Deshmukh into custody from the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, where he has been lodged since last November. Deshmukh, who dislocated his left shoulder due to a fall in the bathroom of his prison cell last week, was discharged on Tuesday night from the state-run JJ hospital. The CBI had claimed that he has gotten himself admitted “deliberately” to avoid custody.

The CBI arrested him, presented him before the special CBI court and sought his custody for 10 days. With his hand in a sling, Deshmukh pleaded before the court that he is in pain and on painkillers. “I am in terrible pain. The doctors said that I need surgery for my shoulder but advised me to undergo physiotherapy before I can be operated upon. I have cooperated with the CBI whenever it has questioned me. I myself wrote to the CBI from jail that it could interrogate me. Now, I am not in a position to travel to Delhi,” the 73-year-old former minister told the court.

The CBI in its remand plea said that it wants to take Deshmukh to Delhi for further probe.

Special Public Prosecutor Rajmohan Chand told the court that Deshmukh and the three co-accused arrested last week need to be taken to Delhi as the agency’s entire set-up is there, including the “scientific interrogation techniques” that it wants to use against the accused.

The CBI has alleged that there is evidence of illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 4.6 crore involved in the case. It has claimed that Deshmukh was involved in corruption resulting out of bribes taken for favorable police transfers and postings and from orchestra bars in Mumbai.

“…the arrested accused, Anil Deshmukh, may also be required to be subjected to scientific interrogation techniques during his confrontation, for which he may be required to be taken to CBI head office at Delhi. Accused Anil Deshmukh is also required to be confronted and interrogated on the basis of voluminous case records, which are available in Delhi and also for want of secrecy, sanctity and security of the records,” the CBI’s remand plea said. Chand claimed that all efforts have been made by the state government to ensure that Deshmukh avoids police custody.

Lawyers Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh, representing Deshmukh, questioned the need to take him to Delhi. “It is surprising that they are saying that there are no special techniques here… but in Delhi to interrogate the accused. What is so sweet about Delhi when the events supposedly pertain to Mumbai? Why is a 73-year-old man with ailments and a dislocated shoulder being made to travel 1,000 km?” Nikam told the court.

Special Judge V C Barde, while granting the CBI Deshmukh’s custody till Monday, said that permission to take him to Delhi shall be subject to the opinion of an orthopaedic from JJ hospital. It also directed that advise of Arthur Road jail’s chief medical officer be followed with respect to physiotherapy for Deshmukh’s shoulder.

Earlier in the day, two judges from Bombay High Court recused themselves from hearing a plea filed by Deshmukh, challenging the special CBI court’s order that allowed the agency’s application seeking his custody. Deshmukh also challenged a special PMLA court order that had allowed CBI’s application and directed the superintendent of Arthur Road jail to hand over his custody to the CBI investigating officer.

A single judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, before whom Deshmukh’s plea was listed for hearing, recused herself from hearing the same. Thereafter, Deshmukh’s lawyers moved a precipice for an urgent hearing before another bench of HC. In the post-lunch session, Deshmukh’s advocate Aniket Nikam mentioned his plea before Justice Prakash D Naik. Also recusing himself from hearing Deshmukh’s plea, Justice Naik said, “Not to be listed before me.”

Nikam told the CBI court that the plea will be mentioned before the Registry to list it before another bench on Thursday.