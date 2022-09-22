Maharashtra: Casual leave for police personnel increased from 12 to 20

THE STATE Cabinet on Wednesday increased the casual leave of all police personnel, from constables to inspectors, from 12 to 20. An official statement said the number of casual leave for state government employees was earlier increased from eight to 12.

However, looking at the increasing workload of police personnel, such as bandobast during festivals and VVIP duty, the number of casual leave has been raised from 12 to 20 for the ranks from constable to police inspector, it added.

Sources said the plan of increasing casual leave was mooted by Sanjay Pandey when he was the DGP. It was also recommended by the Fifth Pay Commission to reduce stress on the police.

In a related development, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that the recruitment of 75,000 police personnel be carried out in the state in a transparent manner. The process of filling 7,231 vacancies has already begun and an advertisement for the purpose has already been issued.