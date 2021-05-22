Maharashtra: Cases stay below 30,000-mark, positivity rate at 16.08 per cent

Continuing with the trend of recording less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases this week – half of what the state had witnessed until last month – Maharashtra on Friday reported 29,644 fresh infections, taking the number of active cases to 3.67 lakh.

The state’s positivity rate now stands at 16.08 per cent, down from 22.5 per cent on May 11, and 24.2 per cent on May 4. At least 19 districts have positivity rate higher than the state average. Districts like Satara, Parbhani, Osmanabad and Hingoli are reporting over 25 per cent positivity rate. Also, the state’s daily case growth rate is 0.5 per cent, much lower than Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and New Delhi.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 555 Covid-19 deaths, taking its toll to 86,618. Mumbai reported 55 deaths, followed by Pune rural (51), Osmanabad (22), Sangli and Ratnagiri (21 each) as well as Nagpur and Wardha (15 each). Most cases were reported from Pune district. Of the nearly 4,000 cases detected in the district, 2,291 are from rural areas. While Ahmednagar reported 2,287 cases, Osmanabad recorded 1,812, Solapur 1,552, Mumbai 1,415, Satara 1,790, Kolhapur 1,266 and Sangli 1,202 cases. Most cases were found in rural areas.

Mumbai’s daily case load rose slightly after dipping below the 1,000-mark earlier this week. The city conducted 33,000 tests on Thursday and detected 1,415 cases – up from 17,920 tests on May 18, of which 961 samples had tested positive. Civic officials said they plan to test over 30,000 people daily to detect asymptomatic cases and reduce viral transmission.