Maharashtra: Carpenter dies after walking 30 km to enquire about train to home state

A 45-year-old carpenter died after walking 30 km to Vasai railway station on Thursday morning to enquire about trains departing to his native state Rajasthan.

The deceased, Harish Chander Shankarlal, lived and worked in Bhayander and had been waiting for transport to return home. The police, unsure why he chose to walk to Vasai, said Shankarlal wanted to know the train schedule and how to book a seat.

Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Vasai police station said the deceased had been working on and off during the lockdown. “Migrants are being told about Shramik trains leaving from Mira Road railway station, which was near where the deceased lived,” he added.

Kamble said the police has questioned a friend who had told Shankarlal about the special trains departing from Vasai station.

“Even the friend does not know why the deceased walked such a long distance. He had Rs 4,000 in his wallet and could have hired a vehicle to reach the station,” he added.

Kamble said Shankarlal may have collapsed due to exhaustion near the station after walking in the heat. Postmortems are currently not being conducted in Maharashtra to protect doctors and other health workers from the risk of contracting Covid-19.

