Maharashtra: ‘Can’t go back, where do we go now’, ask migrants

Ahmed Hussain, 58
Profession: Iron cutter
Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Azamgarh, UP
His take: “I am staying in a warehouse nowadays. I can’t even sleep inside. If we come out, police punishes us with lathicharge.”
Anwar Ali Khan, 27
Profession: Handcart puller
Earning: Rs 300 a day
His take: “Allah is great but during lockdown, how many days can we survive this way. We need food.”
Asad Ali, 45
Profession: Loader
Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Gorakhpur, UP
His take: “Our work has come to a stop since the lockdown was announced. How is the situation going to improve?”
Kamruddin Sheikh, 65
Profession: Handcart puller
Earning: Rs 150 to 200 per day; From: Allahabad, UP
His take: “Where should I go now that I can’t go to my native place? I have to stand in a queue for food at this age. It’s highly uncomfortable.”
Abhiram Jana, 50
Profession: Warehouse guard
Earning: Rs 300 to 400 per day; From: Odisha
His take: “I am scared about the situation in our country, also worried for my family now that I can’t leave Mumbai.”
Murtuja Ansari, 50
Profession: Handcart puller
Earning: Rs 300 a day
His take: “Time has changed now. Earlier, I could go to a hotel for food, but now I am waiting in a queue to eat one meal.”
Ramharak Prajapati, 57
Profession: Iron cutter
Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Gorakhpur, UP
His take: “Corona will not kill me, but we will all die of hunger. The government should provide food for workers.”
Nandkishore Mishra, 55
Profession: Loader
Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Sultanpur, UP
His take: “Because of the lockdown there is no work. I am now worried about daily meal. Social workers are providing food but for how many days?”
