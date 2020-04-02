Maharashtra: ‘Can’t go back, where do we go now’, ask migrants

(Clockwise from top) Kamruddin Sheikh, Asad Ali, Abhiram Jana, Nandkishore Mishra. (Express Photos by Prashant Nadkar) (Clockwise from top) Kamruddin Sheikh, Asad Ali, Abhiram Jana, Nandkishore Mishra. (Express Photos by Prashant Nadkar)

Ahmed Hussain, 58

Profession: Iron cutter

Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Azamgarh, UP

His take: “I am staying in a warehouse nowadays. I can’t even sleep inside. If we come out, police punishes us with lathicharge.”

Anwar Ali Khan, 27

Profession: Handcart puller

Earning: Rs 300 a day

His take: “Allah is great but during lockdown, how many days can we survive this way. We need food.”

Asad Ali, 45

Profession: Loader

Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Gorakhpur, UP

His take: “Our work has come to a stop since the lockdown was announced. How is the situation going to improve?”

Kamruddin Sheikh, 65

Profession: Handcart puller

Earning: Rs 150 to 200 per day; From: Allahabad, UP

His take: “Where should I go now that I can’t go to my native place? I have to stand in a queue for food at this age. It’s highly uncomfortable.”

Abhiram Jana, 50

Profession: Warehouse guard

Earning: Rs 300 to 400 per day; From: Odisha

His take: “I am scared about the situation in our country, also worried for my family now that I can’t leave Mumbai.”

Murtuja Ansari, 50

Profession: Handcart puller

Earning: Rs 300 a day

His take: “Time has changed now. Earlier, I could go to a hotel for food, but now I am waiting in a queue to eat one meal.”

Ramharak Prajapati, 57

Profession: Iron cutter

Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Gorakhpur, UP

His take: “Corona will not kill me, but we will all die of hunger. The government should provide food for workers.”

Nandkishore Mishra, 55

Profession: Loader

Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Sultanpur, UP

His take: “Because of the lockdown there is no work. I am now worried about daily meal. Social workers are providing food but for how many days?”

