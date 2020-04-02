Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 01, 2020
COVID19

Maharashtra: ‘Can’t go back, where do we go now’, ask migrants

From long queues for food and lack of adequate shelters, migrants recount their stories from Maharashtra.

| Mumbai | Updated: April 2, 2020 3:37:22 am
(Clockwise from top) Kamruddin Sheikh, Asad Ali, Abhiram Jana, Nandkishore Mishra. (Express Photos by Prashant Nadkar)

Ahmed Hussain, 58

Profession: Iron cutter

Ahmed Hussain

Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Azamgarh, UP

His take: “I am staying in a warehouse nowadays. I can’t even sleep inside. If we come out, police punishes us with lathicharge.”

Anwar Ali Khan, 27

Profession: Handcart puller

Anwar Ali Khan

Earning: Rs 300 a day

His take: “Allah is great but during lockdown, how many days can we survive this way. We need food.”

Asad Ali, 45

Profession: Loader

Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Gorakhpur, UP

His take: “Our work has come to a stop since the lockdown was announced. How is the situation going to improve?”

Kamruddin Sheikh, 65

Profession: Handcart puller

Earning: Rs 150 to 200 per day; From: Allahabad, UP

His take: “Where should I go now that I can’t go to my native place? I have to stand in a queue for food at this age. It’s highly uncomfortable.”

Abhiram Jana, 50

Profession: Warehouse guard

Earning: Rs 300 to 400 per day; From: Odisha

His take: “I am scared about the situation in our country, also worried for my family now that I can’t leave Mumbai.”

Murtuja Ansari, 50

Murtuja Ansari

Profession: Handcart puller

Earning: Rs 300 a day

His take: “Time has changed now. Earlier, I could go to a hotel for food, but now I am waiting in a queue to eat one meal.”

Ramharak Prajapati, 57

Ramharak Prajapati

Profession: Iron cutter

Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Gorakhpur, UP

His take: “Corona will not kill me, but we will all die of hunger. The government should provide food for workers.”

Nandkishore Mishra, 55

Profession: Loader

Earning: Rs 300 a day; From: Sultanpur, UP

His take: “Because of the lockdown there is no work. I am now worried about daily meal. Social workers are providing food but for how many days?”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement