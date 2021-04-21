Maharashtra cancels 10th board examination

The decision was announced by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

The state government on Tuesday decided to cancel the 10th board examination due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The decision was announced by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

“The state government has taken the decision to cancel the 10th state board exams. The assessment of students will be based on internal assessment,” Gaikwad said.

“Several states have taken a decision to cancel 10th board exams and promote students based on internal assessment. We wanted to bring uniformity in this policy. We are deliberating on how to address the issues related to deriving aggregate marks or grades,” she added. The 10th board exams, originally scheduled in February-March, had earlier been postponed to April and then to early June.