Only 52 per cent MGNREGS works completed in five years: CAG flags gaps in Maharashtra

Only about 52 per cent of works taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Maharashtra between 2019-’20 and 2023-’24 have been completed, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found.

According to the report tabled in the state legislature on Wednesday, of the 25.72 lakh works approved during the period, only 52.81 per cent worth Rs 6,725.65 crore were completed. Around 5.03 lakh works (19.57 per cent), involving expenditure of Rs 5,361.02 crore, remain incomplete, while 7.10 lakh works (27.62 per cent) had not even commenced as of March 2025. Of these, nearly 2.48 lakh works (35 per cent) had not been started for over three years. In addition, 3.03 lakh works from before 2019-20 are still pending.

The audit noted that against total available funds of Rs 13,957.47 crore for the scheme during 2019-20 to 2023-24, expenditure of Rs 13,518.30 crore was incurred.

The report also pointed to significant lapses in providing employment guarantees. While the law mandates that work be provided within 15 days of demand, failure to do so requires payment of unemployment allowance. However, against Rs 34.85 lakh due as unemployment allowance between 2019-20 and 2023-24, only Rs 2,268 was paid, leaving Rs 34.83 lakh unpaid.

The CAG report states that during this period, an average 117.98 lakh households had registered themselves under the scheme. However, only 21.97 lakh households (19 per cent) demanded work. Of these, 21.91 lakh households (99.73 per cent) were offered employment. However, of the 19.65 lakh households that actually availed of work, only 1.71 lakh (8.7 per cent) completed 100 days of employment. The Act promises up to 100 days of wage employment per rural household per year.

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The CAG flagged irregularities in wage payments, noting that about 7 per cent of wages were delayed on an average. Compensation worth Rs 5.88 crore for delayed wage payments was rejected by officials, despite no provision for such denial under the Act. Additionally, Rs 35.32 crore in wages to unskilled workers remained pending as of October 2024.

At the implementation level, deficiencies in worker registration and records were observed. Of 15,077 registered households in sampled gram panchayats, 13,728 (91 per cent) were issued job cards, but over half 7,771 (52 per cent) were issued with delays. In 44 out of 48 gram panchayats checked, duplicate job cards were found. Door-to-door surveys to identify beneficiaries were not conducted in 46 per cent of sampled gram panchayats.

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Planning gaps were also flagged, with delays in preparing annual action plans and labour budgets, and no baseline surveys conducted to assess demand. Gram Rozgar Sahayaks were not appointed in 2,258 of the state’s 28,279 gram panchayats, while mates to manage worksites were absent in 26 of 48 sampled panchayats.

The audit also highlighted irregularities in execution. During physical verification of 336 works, display boards were missing at 65 per cent of worksites, while geo-tagging of 30 per cent of works was pending as of August 2024. Pending liabilities towards skilled wages, material costs and taxes stood at Rs 541.92 crore.

In some cases, muster rolls were generated and payments of Rs 51.82 lakh made even after completion of works under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, the report noted.

Monitoring and accountability mechanisms were found to be weak. Social audit coverage fell short by 72.43 per cent to 95.67 per cent of gram panchayats. Of Rs 11.22 crore flagged in 1,084 misappropriation cases, recovery of Rs 4.44 crore in 314 cases remained pending.

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The report also noted that while 99.33 per cent of active workers had Aadhaar seeding completed, and 96.43 per cent were mapped for Aadhaar-based payments, systemic gaps persisted. The Maharashtra State Employment Guarantee Council did not hold regular meetings, and district-level State Quality Monitors were not appointed.

The CAG to ensure better implementation of the scheme has recommended that the state conduct regular baseline surveys to better assess demand for work. It has also called for appointment of Gram Rozgar Sahayaks in all gram panchayats to strengthen execution and monitoring at the grassroots. The report also called for stronger monitoring systems to prevent irregularities. It further recommended expediting the appointment of State Quality Monitors across districts, conducting social audits regularly, and speeding up recovery of funds in cases of financial misappropriation flagged by audit authorities.