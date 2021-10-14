Maharashtra: Cabinet supports quota for VJ, Nomadic Tribes and SBC, will file additional affidavit in SC

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday decided to take a stand in support of reservation in promotion in government jobs for Vimukti Jati (VJ), Nomadic Tribes (B, C & D) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) in the state and file an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection to the ongoing petitions challenging the quota.

The Cabinet’s decision comes a few weeks after the state filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that only Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservation in promotion are as per the Constitution, effectively suggesting that quota granted to VJ, NT and SBC categories for promotions in government jobs in Maharashtra in 2004 is unconstitutional.

The move had angered these communities, which had held protests against it recently.

The issue of reservation in promotion was discussed in the state Cabinet by senior Congress and NCP ministers, who objected to the government’s stand in SC on the issue. The report of Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte-led committee, providing information on promotion and representation of theses categories, was also discussed in the Cabinet.

A statement from the chief minister’s office said that the report shows that like SC and ST, VJ, NT and SBC categories have inadequate representation in promotion in government jobs.

“Therefore, it is necessary to give reservation in promotion to VJ, NT and SBC classes. As per Maharashtra Reservation Act 2001, the reservation has been given to SC, ST, VJ, NT and SBC categories. The state should file an affidavit in the apex court stating that this reservation should be continued,” said the statement.

“The government will file an additional affidavit in the SC soon supporting the reservation to the VJ, NT and SBC categories. This will certainly protect these categories of reservation in promotion,” said Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde.

The Cabinet also took a decision to appoint senior counsel as special counsel if required to represent the case in the Supreme Court.