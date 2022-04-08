Maharashtra: Cabinet to meet today to approve purchase of additional electricity

THE STATE Cabinet on Thursday decided to hold a meeting again on Friday to clear a proposal on buying around 1,000 MW power as short term measure to tackle the increasing demand of power.

Sources in the government said Energy Minister Nitin Raut mentioned in the Cabinet meeting that there were apprehensions of load shedding in some parts of the state due to the shortage of coal. Hence, it was decided that another meeting be held on Friday to approve a proposal to buy 800 to 1,000 MW power.

The electricity demand has been rising due to the weather and it is likely to reach 30,000 MW. Power consumption went up to 28,000 MW, highest this season, by March-end.

“Due to the rise in temperature, the demand for electricity in the state is likely to go up to 30,000 MW in the next few days. However, due to the coal shortage, it is difficult to generate enough power to meet the demand. Due to this, there is a possibility of a power shortage of 1,000 MW and the state will have to go for load shedding. So there is a need to purchase power urgently,” said a source.

The Cabinet is set to meet on Friday and approve purchase of additional electricity.