Maharashtra Cabinet to hold Assembly speaker election on March 9

However, Koshyari had communicated to the government that he was examining the constitutionality of the amendments and did not give his go-ahead for the election.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to hold the election for the post of Assembly Speaker on March 9. Sources said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would soon write on the same to Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who will notify the date for the election.

“The cabinet has taken a decision to hold the election for the Speaker’s post on March 9. CM would soon write on the same to the governor,” said a cabinet minister.

Sources in the government said that all eyes are now on the stand the governor would take on the issue, considering that the MVA government and governor were at loggerheads on the issue of holding the speaker election in the winter session of the legislature.

The election for the speaker post was deferred during the winter session of the state legislature after the governor didn’t approve the MVA government’s plan to hold the election through voice vote instead of the secret ballot.

In the winter session of the state legislature, amendments were made by the rules committee of the state legislature to conduct the election for the speaker’s post through voice vote instead of secret ballot. Subsequently, the government had planned to hold the election for the speaker’s post on December 28.

However, Koshyari had communicated to the government that he was examining the constitutionality of the amendments and did not give his go-ahead for the election. It led to a letter war between Thackeray and Koshyari. Finally, the MVA government deferred the election to avoid any confrontation with the governor.

The post of the Assembly speaker fell vacant in February last year after Nana Patole resigned from the post and became the state Congress president. As per the power-sharing formula between the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, the speaker’s post had gone to the Congress’s share.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that the election for the post of the speaker of the legislative assembly will be held in the budget session of the state.

Speaking to reporters at the state Congress headquarters, Patole said, “I don’t think there will be any problem in the election of the Assembly speaker during the budget session. The election will be held in the first week of the budget session. Once the election programme is finalised, party leaders will announce the name of the candidates.”