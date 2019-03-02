Maharashtra: Cabinet sub-committee to look into Dhangar quota demand

The state government on Friday set up a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the Dhangar community’s long-pending demand seeking reservation under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The panel, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will hold its first meeting in the matter on Saturday.

“Our government is committed to Dhangar reservation. The sub-committee will look into all the aspects related to the Dhangars’ demand along with documentary evidences,” the chief minister said.

Currenty, Dhangars get 3.5 per cent reservation under the special category of nomadic tribe (D). The community has been demanding 3.5 per cent reservation under ST category. They have argued that in Maharashtra the community was excluded from the ST category following a typing error – they were listed as Dhangad instead of Dhangar.

MP Dr Vikas Mahatme, who is at the forefront seeking reservation for Dhangars, said, “In 1995, when various new communities were considered under ST category, Maharashtra’s proposal for Dhangar was listed in Centre’s list as ‘dhangad’. Now, the difference between ‘r’ and ‘d’ was disputed and community was left out.”

Sources said the state government is likely to file an affidavit in the court “citing there is no community called ‘dhangad’ in Maharashtra. Therefore, they should consider ‘dhangar’ was the eligible community for reservation under ST”.

Senior Minister for Revenue Chandrakant Patil, Industry Minister Subash Desai, Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde, Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde, Tribal Minister Vishnu Sawra, Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry Mahadeo Jankar, and Social Justice Minister Rajeshkumar Badole are also on the sub-committee.