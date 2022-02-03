Sale of wine: Despite Sharad Pawar asking it to reconsider in case of public oppn, Maharashtra Cabinet approves policy

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday ratified the state’s new wine policy, allowing the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores. The decision came despite criticism by the Opposition and a cautious statement by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who had said that the government can reconsider the move in case of public opposition.

“The wine policy decision taken in the state Cabinet meeting last week has been confirmed today,” NCP Minister Nawab Malik told mediapersons.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar had advised the government that it should review its decision in the face of criticism from certain quarters. “There is a need to understand the difference between wine and hard liquor. If this is not being understood and people are still opposing the move, then the government should reconsider its decision. I will not oppose it if the government decides to reconsider its decision.”

The state government had justified its decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets by saying that it would bring higher remuneration to farmers as “wine is made from various fruits, cereals and food grains”.

Reiterating BJP’s staunch opposition to the wine policy, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said, “The BJP will continue to oppose the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops. There is no question of allowing a progressive state like Maharashtra to turn into ‘madh rashtra (liquor state)’.”