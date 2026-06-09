Maharashtra Cabinet increases departments from 33 to 43 to fast-track decisions

The Maharashtra government said the restructuring was to improve administrative efficiency by allowing departments to focus on a narrower set of subjects. (Image generated using AI)

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved a major restructuring exercise, increasing the number of administrative departments from 33 to 43 to speed up decision-making and reduce the workload on departments handling multiple subjects.

Thirteen government departments will now be reorganised, and sub-divisions currently functioning under the same department will be carved out into separate administrative departments.

The government said the restructuring would not involve creating new posts. Instead, work currently handled by large departments will be redistributed to enable departments to function more efficiently and process decisions faster.

The General Administration Department had moved a proposal to this effect.

The state government said the restructuring was intended to improve administrative efficiency by allowing departments to focus on a narrower set of subjects rather than handling multiple sectors under a single administrative setup.