Maharashtra Cabinet increases departments from 33 to 43 to fast-track decisions

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The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved a major restructuring exercise, increasing the number of administrative departments from 33 to 43 to speed up decision-making and reduce the workload on departments handling multiple subjects.
Thirteen government departments will now be reorganised, and sub-divisions currently functioning under the same department will be carved out into separate administrative departments.
The government said the restructuring would not involve creating new posts. Instead, work currently handled by large departments will be redistributed to enable departments to function more efficiently and process decisions faster.
The General Administration Department had moved a proposal to this effect.
The state government said the restructuring was intended to improve administrative efficiency by allowing departments to focus on a narrower set of subjects rather than handling multiple sectors under a single administrative setup.
In another decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, to facilitate the grant of final approval to new colleges and approvals for expansion proposals involving new faculties, courses, subjects, and divisions.
The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to bring it in line with the provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The decision includes approval for amendments to the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
The Cabinet further approved issuing an ordinance and amendments to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Act, 1961, to increase the borrowing powers of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
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