Maharashtra cabinet ratifies decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad

The Maharashtra cabinet on Saturday ratified the decision to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said on Friday that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to rename Aurangabad, when it had been reduced to minority, was illegal, and will be ratified in the Cabinet meeting presided by him.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had announced the renaming of Aurangabad in central Maharashtra as “Sambhajinagar” — after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s elder son Chhatrapati Sambhaji — during its last cabinet meeting on June 29, hours before Thackeray resigned.

“We will bring in a resolution in the Maharashtra Assembly pertaining to the name change which will then be forwarded to the Centre for clearance,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

The renaming was seen as an effort by the Shiv Sena to burnish its Hindutva credentials ahead of the likely collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government following the floor test scheduled for June 29. The BJP had repeatedly mocked the Sena for not sticking to its promise to rename Aurangabad in particular, under pressure from its secular allies NCP and Congress.