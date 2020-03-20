Maharashtra: Cabinet panel asks state admin to submit report on stand by other states

The committee has asked us to study what the other states are doing on CAA and NPR, and submit a report accordingly. (File) The committee has asked us to study what the other states are doing on CAA and NPR, and submit a report accordingly. (File)

Maharashtra government’s cabinet sub-committee set up to study the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) has asked the state administration to submit a report after studying the stands taken by other states.

“We have asked the administration to submit a report on other states’ stand and what they are doing on it. We will discuss the report in the next meeting,” said Anil Parab, Shiv Sena leader, and Transport Minister.

Officials said a presentation was given to the committee on the CAA, NRC and NPR status and its provisions. “The committee has asked us to study what the other states are doing on CAA and NPR, and submit a report accordingly. The information will also include the assembly resolutions passed by other states against CAA and their stand taken to implement NPR as per old format,” an official said.

