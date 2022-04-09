Maharashtra: Cabinet okays MSEDCL’s power purchase for two months

THE MAHARASHTRA Cabinet on Friday approved the purchase of energy by the state-owned Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the next two months to avoid load shedding in the state.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. As per the statement from the CM secretariat, while there has been an increase in the demand for electricity during summer season and for irrigation, power generation is insufficient due to the shortage of coal. The electricity available in the power exchange is turning out to be costly, said an official.

The official said that against this backdrop, “the state Cabinet has decided to allow the MSEDCL to purchase the required power as per the Centre’s power purchase agreement.

The MSEDCL can take a decision till June 15 by which time the situation is expected to normalise,” added the official.