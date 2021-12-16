After Centre’s climbdown, Maharashtra Cabinet gives nod to withdrawal of 3 farm bills

Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to withdrawal of three farm amendment bills, which were tabled during the monsoon session of the state legislature.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

An official statement issued by the CM’s office stated: “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government took the decision to withdraw the amend to the Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.”

The state government’s decision comes close on the heels of the Centre’s move to repeal its three contentious farm laws following protest by farmers over the last one year.

A senior cabinet minister said, “Since the Centre has scrapped the farm laws, it is meaningless to pursue the amendments. We had just introduced these amendments, they were not adopted.”

The winter session in the state Assembly will be held from December 22 to 28.

In July 2021, the state’s ruling MVA government had tabled three bills in the Assembly to counter the Centre’s three contentious farm laws. A nine- member cabinet sub-committee headed by deputy CM Ajit Pawar had given its approval to the draft amendment bills. The stated objective of the bill was for the state to have its own laws to strengthen the Agriculture Produce Markets Committees and empower farmers against exploitation by traders. It also entailed greater regulatory powers with state government on farm production. The amendments were put in public domain, inviting suggestions.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti said, “We had reservations with the state government’s bills. We welcome the decision to withdraw them. They (the state government) should bring new farm laws after adequate consultation with farmers.”