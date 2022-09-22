Maharashtra cabinet nod to fresh bids for Dharavi redevelopment project

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to invite fresh bids for the Dharavi redevelopment project. The decision comes nearly two years after the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) cancelled the project due to differences with the Centre over the procurement of 45 acre of land belonging to the Ministry of Railways, which was instrumental in redeveloping Dharavi.

The state government said that additional incentives will be given to the interested bidders to make the project feasible and the 45-acre railway land in Matunga will be made a part of the new tender process.

Speaking to The Indian Express, S V R Srinivas, CEO of Dharavi Redevelopment Project, said, “A global tender will be called in the next two weeks. The bids will be same as the previous one. The tender will, however, have a railway land component that was not mentioned previously.”

When asked what kind of incentives would be offered, Srinivas said, “We are looking at waiver of premium charges such as development charges and staircase charges, among others, which need to be paid. We are in correspondence with the competent authority for the same.”

Moreover, a letter has been sent to the Railways seeking transfer of the land in Matunga, he added.

Dharavi stands on a slice of prime land in the heart of Mumbai. It is just a stone’s throw from India’s richest business district, the Bandra-Kurla Complex, where commercial office premiums are among the highest in the country.

The slum sprawl, spread over 2.8 sq km, is home to an informal leather and pottery industry that employs over a lakh people. The state had envisaged this sprawl be transformed into a cluster of high-rises with improved urban infrastructure.