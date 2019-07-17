Maharashtra: Cabinet nod to four-time increase in aid to martyrs’ kin

Maharashtra will now give Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family members of anyone from the state who attains martyrdom for the country. Replicating the enhanced compensations announced by the Centre and some other states, including Madhya Pradesh, the state Cabinet on Tuesday took a decision in this regard.

Accordingly, a four-fold increase – from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore – in the financial assistance to the family members of soldiers killed in the line of duty has been sanctioned. Financial assistance for injured jawans has also been sanctioned.

In March 2018, the state government had enhanced the compensation for martyrs, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. It has now further been increased.

Assistance for those left 25 per cent disabled due to war injuries has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, those suffering up to 50 per cent disability will get an assistance of Rs 8.5 lakh, up from the earlier Rs 34 lakh, and those suffering more than 51 per cent disability will get Rs 60 lakh from the previous Rs 15 lakh assistance.

After the February 14 Pulwama attack on CRPF personnel, the Centre had enhanced the compensation for the kin of soldiers, who have attained martyrdom, to Rs 1 crore.