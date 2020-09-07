Maharashtra: Cabinet nod to agro-tourism policy

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The state Cabinet on Sunday approved its agro-tourism policy, aiming at promoting rural development through agricultural tourism and marketing of such products, encouraging agro-based businesses and providing employment opportunities to rural women and youth.

It will also help promote folk art and traditions, giving tourists an experience of actual farming and living in a pollution-free and natural environment.

“For those looking to travel, enjoying the rustic outdoors and spending time at farms, while indulging in eco-friendly tourism, organic local flavours and seasonal fruit picking, this policy will be an enabler,” said Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Officials said individual farmers as well as agricultural cooperative societies, science centres, colleges and universities can set up agro-tourism centres. “These centres will get a registration certificate from the tourism department and a bank loan,” said an official.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the disbursal of Rs 16.48 crore as immediate relief for people affected by floods in Nagpur division between August 30 and September 1.

It also decided to fill up posts of professors in government medical and dental colleges through selection boards instead of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

