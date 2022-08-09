Maharashtra Cabinet nod likely today for hike in cost of Metro 3 project

The demand of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation for an increase in project cost of Metro 3 is likely to come up at the state cabinet meeting to be held at Sahyadri guest house on Tuesday. A senior officer of MMRC said that the project cost has now increased from Rs 23,136 crore to Rs 33,405 crore. The urban development department – the parent body to which MMRC reports — has sought an increase of Rs 10,269 crore and also asked for a new financial outlay.

As per the earlier letter by the Centre dated July 18, 2013, the state government was to bear escalation costs caused due to increased taxes, fluctuating foreign exchange rates and other things like change in plan. This condition is likely to be relaxed to get more Central share and the state could seek more aid from the Centre.

Due to cost escalation, the state share in the project will go up from Rs 2,402 crore to Rs 3,699 crore and this may also be approved in the cabinet. The cost of land acquisition has increased from Rs 2,421 crore to Rs 2,554 crore. The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency and their loans will increase from Rs 13,235 crore to Rs 19,924 crore. The state will empower the Managing Director of MMRC for this.

The Metro will connect the Seepz with Colaba and the project will be soon extended to Navy Nagar due to a request from the Indian Navy.

The project has faced immense delays and is opposed by environmentalists who are against the car shed being constructed in Aarey. They claim that it will lead to the destruction of the last remaining green vestige in the city. Due to pressure, then CM Uddhav Thackeray had cancelled Aarey plot for car shed, but after taking over, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lifted the stay on construction at Aarey. The environmentalists have also moved SC and got a stay on further cutting of trees, while MMRC claims that they have only cleared the bushes.