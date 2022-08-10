scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Maharashtra Cabinet nod to hike in Metro-3 project cost

The MMRC had asked for an increase in project cost of Metro-3 following which the urban development department had put forth a request before the Cabinet.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 11:22:05 pm
A senior officer of MMRC said that project cost has now increased from Rs 23,136 crore to Rs 33,405 crore. (Photo courtesy: MMRC)

The state Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a hike in the project cost for Metro-3 connecting Cuffe Parade and Seepz.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) had asked for an increase in project cost of Metro-3 following which the urban development department had put forth a request before the Cabinet. The development was first reported in The Indian Express on August 9.

A senior officer of MMRC said that project cost has now increased from Rs 23,136 crore to Rs 33,405 crore. The urban development department – the parent body to which MMRC reports — had sought an increase of Rs 10,269 crore for the project. It had also asked for a new financial outlay for the project.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main reason behind cost escalation is the opposition from environmentalists who forced the previous Uddhav Thackeray government to shift the Metro carshed in Aarey to Kanjur Marg – a location which was opposed by the Central government. Delays due to Covid pandemic was also cited as a reason.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentumPremium
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum

As per the earlier letter by Centre, dated July 18, 2013, the state government was to bear escalation costs caused due to increased taxes, fluctuating foreign exchange rates and other things such as change in plan. This condition is likely to be relaxed to get more central share, sources said, adding the state could seek more aid from the Centre.

Due to cost-escalation, the state share in the project was expected to go up from Rs 2,402 crore to Rs 3,699 crore, which has been okayed in the Cabinet.

The cost of land acquisition has increased from Rs 2,421 crore to Rs 2,554 crore. The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency and their loans will increase from Rs 13,235 crore to Rs 19,924 crore.

Advertisement

The Metro will initially connect Seepz with Colaba but the project will be soon extended to Navy Nagar following a request in this regard from the Indian Navy.

The project has faced several delays and opposition from environmentalists who have been blaming former CM and now deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for the “massacre of trees in Aarey” even though the ground-breaking ceremony for the carshed was performed in 2014 by then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan of the Congress.

In 2019, former CM Uddhav Thackeray had cancelled the Aarey plot for carshed. However, after taking over, Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde lifted the stay on construction at Aarey. Following this, environmentalists moved the Supreme Court and obtained a stay on further cutting of trees even as MMRC claimed that they have only cleared bushes.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, “We took a decision to sanction increased costs. In 2015, it was to cost Rs 23,000 crore, and no work has taken place over the last two-and-a-half years…Nearly 85 per cent of the work on the Metro project is complete, but only 29 per cent work on the car depot has been done. We will start first phase of Metro-3 in 2023. Now, we will speed up the work. When the Metro starts, 13 lakh persons will travel through it and six lakh vehicles will reduce (on the roads). By 2031, 17 lakh persons will travel this way.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 11:22:05 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement