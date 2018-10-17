Maharashtra cabinet nod for 1 lakh solar pumps at Rs 3,435 crore

The state cabinet on Tuesday gave the approval for one lakh solar agriculture pumps. The total cost for the project, Mukhya Mantri Saurya Krishipump Yogna (MMSKY), is Rs 3,435 crore. The installation of solar agriculture pumps will be undertaken in three phases. In the first phase, 25,000 solar pumps at Rs 858.75 crore will be installed in the current financial year 2018-19. The second phase has 50,000 solar pumps, which will require Rs 1,717.50 crore to be completed in year 2019-20.

The third phase will be 25,000 solar pumps incurring expenditure of Rs 858.75 crore to be completed in year 2020-21. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The state government has decided to bring agriculture sector under solar power. The growing demand for agriculture pumps, coupled with ambitious target to increase the irrigation potential, state government felt the need to provide uninterrupted power to the farmers during the day time. Therefore, decision has been taken to shift the agriculture sector to solar power.”

“Solar power is a big step towards achieving the ambitious goal of sustainable farming to double the production and ensure higher renumerations to the farmers,” he added.

At present, agriculture pumps operates on electricity, which is generated using thermal power. The power supply to the farmers is partly directly subsidised and cross subsidised. In 2017-18, the direct subsidy given to farmers was power supply used in agriculture pumps for farming activities was Rs 4,870 crore. Whereas, subsidy extended to farmers under cross subsidy was Rs 8,096 crore.

In cross subsidy, the amount is recovered from domestic and industrial users who have to pay higher rates to offset the losses incurred because of subsidy given the farmers. The solar pump, which requires highest investments during the installment, will work out more economical in the longer run, officials in the energy department informed the cabinet. Arguing, the heavy annual power subsidy extended to farmers would be enough to offset the overall installation cost of the solar agriculture project.

The government has sought minimal one-time installation cost which is 10 per cent of the solar agriculture pump from the farmers.

However, farmers belonging to backward category will have pay only five per cent.

The farmers, whose agricultural land is less than five acres, will be provided agriculture pump with three horse power. Those above five acres would be given agriculture pump with five horse power.

