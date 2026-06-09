Infra panel clears Rs 22,611-crore tunnel, bridge & Metro projects in MMR

The approvals were granted at a meeting of the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The state Cabinet’s Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday cleared infrastructure projects worth Rs 22,611 crore in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including a tunnel and elevated road linking Thane and Bhayandar and two extensions of the Navi Mumbai Metro network.

Of the total outlay, Rs 17,036 crore has been approved for the Gaimukh-Fountain Hotel tunnel and Fountain Hotel-Bhayandar elevated corridor, while Rs 5,575 crore has been sanctioned for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1A and Metro Line 2.

The approvals were granted at a meeting of the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the government, a 5.86-km six-lane tunnel will be constructed between Gaimukh and Fountain Hotel on Ghodbunder Road, while a 9.58-km, six-lane elevated road will connect Fountain Hotel and Bhayandar.