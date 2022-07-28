Maharashtra cabinet meeting: Projects in areas of Shinde loyalists get administrative approval of Rs 4670.9 crore

July 28, 2022 12:56:50 am
The state Cabinet on Wednesday granted revised administrative approvals (RAA) worth Rs 4670.9 crore to three irrigation projects, including one lift irrigation scheme. All three projects are located in the areas of MLAs who have supported Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.
Brahmagavhan lift irrigation scheme in Aurangabad district received RAA worth Rs 890.64 crore. The benefactors of the project are likely from Paithan Assembly constituency, represented by Sandipan Bhumare, one of the first Sena MLAs to join Shinde on June 20 when he left Mumbai for Surat.
This is the fourth RAA to this project, which is being executed in the catchment area of Jayakwadi irrigation project. The third RAA to the project was given in 2009.
The project is likely to benefit around 20,265 ha farmland in 65 villages of Paithan tehsil. “This will benefit the people of Paithan,” Shinde after the Cabinet meeting.
Subscriber Only Stories
In addition, two irrigation projects – Bhatasa and Waghur – received RAAs worth Rs 1491.95 crore and Rs 2288.31 crore, respectively.
While Bhatasa project is situated in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district – Shinde’s home district – Waghur is located in Jalgaon district, where rebel MLA Gulabrao Patil was the guardian minister in the previous government. BJP’s Girish Mahajan, who was the irrigation minister in the 2014-19 government, also belongs to Jalgaon district.
Cases against people taking part in agitations to be withdrawn
Mumbai: The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to withdraw police cases lodged till March against people taking part in political and social agitations where the loss caused is not be more than Rs five lakh. Also, cases lodged for violating Covid-19 norms will also be withdrawn. The final decision to withdraw cases will be taken by a committee of police commissioners and additional collectors in various areas.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Incentive scheme for farmers
Mumbai: The Cabinet on Wednesday announced Rs 50,000 incentive scheme for farmers making regular repayment of crop loan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the scheme will benefit around 14 lakh farmers and the state will spend Rs 6000 crore on it. Under the scheme, three fiscals – 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 – will be considered. “If a farmer has availed loan during any two of the three financial years and has repaid regularly, then the farmer will be eligible for the scheme,” said Shinde. Farmers who have suffered due to heavy rain, flood and natural calamities during 2019 and received loan waiver can also be an beneficiary under this scheme. In case the relatives of a dead farmer have repaid the loan, they too will be eligible. ENS
Rs 360 cr for 15 medical colleges
Mumbai: The Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 360 crore for 15 government medical colleges, which have seen an increase of 50 seats for the economically backward classes. There are 15 medical colleges in Maharashtra and in all, 750 seats were added in 2019. Each college will also get reimbursement of Rs 24 crore.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Sena banks on shakhas for BMC elections, BJP may play spoilsport
CWG 2022: Harmanpreet swings a golf club at nets to get into rhythm before women’s cricket opener against Aussies
ED questions Sonia | ‘Aged and ailing’: Azad makes emotional pitch, party holds protests
Over 35.5% kids stunted, govt releases target to curb malnutrition
Sanjay Raut skips ED summons again in money laundering probe
Police begin crackdown: 2,203 prohibition cases lodged in 2 days
Shubman Gill sharpens his ODI game
Three men arrested for trying to extort businessman of Rs 50 lakh
3 jumbo Covid centres shut, BMC to close 5 more
IIIT-Surat students protest move to incomplete campus with temporary classrooms
Woman duped of Rs 11 lakh by conman via marriage portal
Ranveer Singh booked: Cyber police roped in to get IP address of device used to upload nude photos