Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Maharashtra cabinet meeting: Projects in areas of Shinde loyalists get administrative approval of Rs 4670.9 crore

This is the fourth RAA to this project, which is being executed in the catchment area of Jayakwadi irrigation project. The third RAA to the project was given in 2009.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 12:56:50 am
revised administrative approvals (RAA), Eknath Shinde, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChief Minister Eknath Shinde

The state Cabinet on Wednesday granted revised administrative approvals (RAA) worth Rs 4670.9 crore to three irrigation projects, including one lift irrigation scheme. All three projects are located in the areas of MLAs who have supported Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Brahmagavhan lift irrigation scheme in Aurangabad district received RAA worth Rs 890.64 crore. The benefactors of the project are likely from Paithan Assembly constituency, represented by Sandipan Bhumare, one of the first Sena MLAs to join Shinde on June 20 when he left Mumbai for Surat.

This is the fourth RAA to this project, which is being executed in the catchment area of Jayakwadi irrigation project. The third RAA to the project was given in 2009.

The project is likely to benefit around 20,265 ha farmland in 65 villages of Paithan tehsil. “This will benefit the people of Paithan,” Shinde after the Cabinet meeting.

In addition, two irrigation projects – Bhatasa and Waghur – received RAAs worth Rs 1491.95 crore and Rs 2288.31 crore, respectively.

While Bhatasa project is situated in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district – Shinde’s home district – Waghur is located in Jalgaon district, where rebel MLA Gulabrao Patil was the guardian minister in the previous government. BJP’s Girish Mahajan, who was the irrigation minister in the 2014-19 government, also belongs to Jalgaon district.

Cases against people taking part in agitations to be withdrawn

Mumbai: The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to withdraw police cases lodged till March against people taking part in political and social agitations where the loss caused is not be more than Rs five lakh. Also, cases lodged for violating Covid-19 norms will also be withdrawn. The final decision to withdraw cases will be taken by a committee of police commissioners and additional collectors in various areas.

Incentive scheme for farmers

Mumbai: The Cabinet on Wednesday announced Rs 50,000 incentive scheme for farmers making regular repayment of crop loan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the scheme will benefit around 14 lakh farmers and the state will spend Rs 6000 crore on it. Under the scheme, three fiscals – 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 – will be considered. “If a farmer has availed loan during any two of the three financial years and has repaid regularly, then the farmer will be eligible for the scheme,” said Shinde. Farmers who have suffered due to heavy rain, flood and natural calamities during 2019 and received loan waiver can also be an beneficiary under this scheme. In case the relatives of a dead farmer have repaid the loan, they too will be eligible. ENS

Rs 360 cr for 15 medical colleges

Mumbai: The Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 360 crore for 15 government medical colleges, which have seen an increase of 50 seats for the economically backward classes. There are 15 medical colleges in Maharashtra and in all, 750 seats were added in 2019. Each college will also get reimbursement of Rs 24 crore.

