Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Maharashtra Cabinet likely to take up Kumbhakoni reappointment as AG today

Ashutosh Arvind Kumbhakoni was first appointed as AG in July, 2017, during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis-led government and continued to hold the post while Uddhav Thackeray led the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The state Cabinet will on Monday decide on a proposal to reappoint Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to the post of the Advocate General (AG).

Ashutosh Arvind Kumbhakoni was first appointed as AG in July, 2017, during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis-led government and continued to hold the post while Uddhav Thackeray led the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He had retired six months after being appointed as a judge in 2008 over issues related to his seniority. He also held the post of First Associate Advocate General of Maharashtra for more than three years from April 1, 2005.

Born on July 12, 1959, in a family of lawyers, Kumbhakoni completed graduation at Solapur and pursued education at ILS Law College, Pune, and enrolled with the Bar Council in 1982. He started practice at Bombay High Court in the year 1992-93.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:43:21 am
