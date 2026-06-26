Maharashtra to spend Rs 22,898 crore more on Jal Jeevan Mission from state funds

The decision is aimed at speeding up execution of water supply projects, particularly those nearing completion, while allowing the state to release funds in advance even before the Centre releases its share. (File Photo)

Days after seeking supplementary grants worth Rs 97,000 crore in the state legislature, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved an additional allocation of Rs 22,898 crore from the state’s own resources for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), over and above its mandatory matching contribution to the Centre’s flagship rural drinking water scheme.

The decision is aimed at speeding up execution of water supply projects, particularly those nearing completion, while allowing the state to release funds in advance even before the Centre releases its share.

A senior government official said the Cabinet had approved the additional funding to bridge the gap between the Centre’s allocation and the actual requirement for completing projects.