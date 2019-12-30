Maharashtra Cabinet full list: New ministers who took oath today

Ajit Pawar with sister Supriya Sule and wife Sunetra Pawar (extreme right) on Monday. While Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy CM, the portfolios of the others who took oath today have not been announced. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Ajit Pawar with sister Supriya Sule and wife Sunetra Pawar (extreme right) on Monday. While Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy CM, the portfolios of the others who took oath today have not been announced. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Almost a month after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, his cabinet was expanded on Monday, which included, among others, his son Aaditya Thackeray.

Twenty-six Cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state (MoS) were sworn in, in addition to the six who had taken oath along with Uddhav on November 28.

While NCP’s Ajit Pawar is deputy CM, the portfolios of the others who took oath today have not been announced.

With this, NCP leads in the number of ministerial berths — 12 Cabinet ministers and four MoS. The Shiv Sena has 10 Cabinet ministers and four MoS, while the Congress has 10 Cabinet ministers and two MoS.

Here is a complete party-wise list of ministers who took oath on December 30.

Shiv Sena

Cabinet ministers: Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, Uday Samant, Sanjay Rathod, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Shankarao Gadakh (Krantikari Shetkari Paksh, ally of Sena),

MoS: Abdul Sattar, Shambhuraj Desai.

MoS: Independent MLAs Bachhu Kadu, Rajendra Patil Yedravkar (Sena supporters).

NCP

Cabinet ministers: Ajit Pawar (Deputy CM), Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Hassan Mushrif, Rajendra Shingne, Nawab Malik, Rajesh Tope, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad.

MoS: Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Prajakta Tanpure, Dattatray Bharne

Congress

Cabinet ministers: Ashok Chavan, Vijay Vadettiwar, Varsha Gaikwad, Sunil Kedar, Amit Deshmukh,Yashomati Thakur, Aslam Shaikh, KC Padvi

MoS: Satej Patil, Vishwajeet Kadam

The six ministers who took oath along with Uddhav Thackeray on November 28 are Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena), Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP), Jayant Patil (NCP), Nitin Raut (Congress), Balasaheb Thorat (Congress). They have been allocated portfolios.

