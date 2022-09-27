scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Maharashtra: Cabinet nod likely for distribution of fortified rice via PDS

A senior government officer said that the cost of the rice that will be taken from the public will be the same – Rs 2 and Rs 3 per kilo and the Centre will take the financial load.

Fortification of food has been a good way to tackle malnutrition. (Representative image)

The state cabinet is likely to clear a proposal on Tuesday allowing distribution of fortified rice through the public distribution network. The food and civil supplies department of the state had started a pilot project for the same two years back in Gadchiroli.

A senior government officer said that the cost of the rice that will be taken from the public will be the same – Rs 2 and Rs 3 per kilo and the Centre will take the financial load. He added that for every kilo of rice, ten grams of fortified rice will be added.

Fortification of food has been a good way to tackle malnutrition. Since rice is a staple for many in the state, fortifying it with micronutrients is a way to supplement the diet of the needy.

For making fortified rice, the grains are crushed into fine powder and then mixed with minerals and vitamins for nutrition.

According to government plans, 12 districts will be taken in the first phase of implementing this scheme, 12 in the second one, and the remaining in the third one.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:52:38 am
