Maharashtra: Cabinet extends retirement age for doctors, health officials by 2 years

The move comes in the backdrop of apprehension that the state could face a shortage of experienced medical professionals when the third wave of Covid-19 hits.

The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the age limit for the retirement of health officials, including doctors, civil surgeons and other senior officials, till 62 years.

The current age of retirement for medical officers and other senior staffers in the department is 60 years. However, some senior officials as well as civil surgeons were earlier given extension for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The state has decided that 62 years of age will be the cut-off line for any official serving in the health department. The Cabinet cleared the proposal to give extension to senior officials and civil surgeons in the public health department,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope told mediapersons.

“It means that an official turning 62 years of age this year will retire from service in the current year itself. But officials who were earlier given a one-year extension after they turned 60 will get an extension for another year and will retire once they turn 62,” he added.

A senior health official said, “We can create more facilities, like jumbo centres, but from where would we get more doctors? Giving extension to the existing staff was the only option. The state government is also thinking of increasing bonds for doctors who are doing internship so that they can serve for a longer period.’’

Tope, while speaking on recruitment in the health department, said: “The state has filled 899 posts last week. A fresh advertisement will be issued in the media in the next four days for filling at least 1,000 posts of doctors and specialists.”