Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Many Shiv Sainiks not in ministry to make way for allies, says Sena

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his Cabinet by inducting 36 ministers, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that due to the induction of Sena allies like Bachchu Kadu (Prahar Janshakti Party), Shankarrao Gadakh (Krantikari Shetkari Paksh) and Rajendra Yadravkar (Independent) in the government, many Shiv Sainiks could not make it to the ministry.

“…Since legislators Bachchu Kadu, Shankarrao Gadakh and Rajendra Yadravkar became the ministers from the Sena quota, the original Shiv Sainiks didn’t get a chance (to be inducted as ministers). Because of that, Prakash Abitkar, Sena’s only MLA in Kolhapur, probably didn’t get the chance,” an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

It added that “the rest of the Sena faces” inducted in the government are the same, indicating that they had served as ministers in the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government. The editorial said that Sena didn’t give another chance to Diwakar Raote, Ramdas Kadam, Tanaji Sawant, Deepak Kesarkar and Ravindra Waikar, who were ministers in the previous BJP-Sena government.

“There is an atmosphere of joy in all three (allies Sena, NCP and Congress) parties. It is important that Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister. Now, Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar will sit together,” the party said.

Referring to the induction of first-term MLA and Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray into the Cabinet, the Sena said he had plans for sectors like education, health, sports, tourism and environment, and now has the opportunity to work as minister. It further said that Congress and NCP had given opportunities to both old and newcomers.

On the Cabinet being expanded a month after Uddhav took oath with six other ministers, the editorial said: “While there is unrest and violence across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Maharashtra chief minister and his six Cabinet colleagues have been successful in maintaining peace in the state. So, there was no meaning to criticism on delayed Cabinet expansion.”

With the BJP skipping the Cabinet expansion ceremony, Sena slammed its former ally for constantly hitting out at the government “just for the sake of opposing”. It said now that the state has a “full government”, the Opposition should show magnanimity by allowing the Thackeray-led dispensation to function.

