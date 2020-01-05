Final list sent for approval: Shiv Sena, NCP blame Governor for ‘delaying’ portfolio allocation by a day

According to a source, the Chief Minister was keen to finish the task of allocating and announcing the portfolios Saturday. According to a source, the Chief Minister was keen to finish the task of allocating and announcing the portfolios Saturday.

While the allocation of portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has been delayed due to an apparent

disagreement among Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, at least two allies Saturday shifted the blame on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for further delaying the process by one more day.

Top sources in the Shiv Sena and the NCP said while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray finalised the list of portfolios Saturday evening and sent it to the Raj Bhavan for approval, it was not cleared by the latter.

“The Governor’s office conveyed to the state government that Koshyari has retired for the night and the file could not be cleared on Saturday. The file will be put up before the Governor on Sunday,” a top source in the NCP said.

While there was no clarity at what time the list was sent to the Governor’s office, NCP minister Jayant Patil, in a tweet, claimed that the list was sent to Koshyari at 7.30 pm. An official from the state government, however, said the file was sent around 8-8.30 pm. Top sources in the Sena and the NCP claimed that the file was sent at 9.45 pm.

Umesh Kashikar, public relations officer to the Governor, said, “I am not aware and don’t want to comment.” Santosh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Governor, did not respond to calls and messages.

According to a source, the Chief Minister was keen to finish the task of allocating and announcing the portfolios Saturday. “After holding discussions and completing the work, the list was sent to the Governor’s office. In the past, the lists have been sent much later than this time. We were hoping it would be cleared immediately by the Governor’s office,” the source added.

When contacted, NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed surprise over the response of the Governor’s office. “It is very surprising. The same Governor had revoked the President’s Rule late at night and administered the oath to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar early morning. Had the list been cleared today, the ministers would have started working from tomorrow,” Pawar said.

Thackeray had expanded his month-old government by inducting 36 ministers on December 30 last year.

