Cabinet expansion on hold, Shinde, Fadnavis in Delhi to discuss list

As Maharashtra awaits Cabinet expansion of the new government, 22 days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in, a visit by the two to Delhi on Friday might lead to the top BJP leadership approving the list of ministers. However, the date for expansion of the state Cabinet is yet to be finalised.

Shinde and Fadnavis travelled to Delhi on Friday to attend a dinner organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the honour of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. In Maharashtra, MLAs too, from both BJP and Shinde camp, remain uncertain not only about the date of Cabinet expansion but also regarding the portfolio distribution.

On Saturday, the BJP will hold its state executive meeting at Panvel, to be attended by Fadnavis. A day after, Shinde will be publicly felicitated by members of the Dhangar community in Thane. On Monday, both leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu. Yet another meet with BJP leaders is set to be held there.

“The expansion of the Cabinet will take place two to three days prior to the Monsoon Session of the legislature, which could be held in the first week of August,” said a senior BJP leader.

A former minister from the Shinde camp said they are yet to hear from the CM about the date of swearing-in of ministers. Excluding Shinde, eight ministers – four Cabinet and four MoS – from the previous MVA government had joined the rebellion against former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. All of them would have to be accommodated in the new Cabinet, said party sources. In addition, senior BJP leaders, too, are hopeful to get in to the Cabinet with important portfolios.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant, maintaining that at least 12 ministers are necessary as per the Constitution to run the state, said, “The Shinde-Fadnavis government, with only two ministers, should shed light on what to do with Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution. It will not be wrong to call the decisions taken by this two ministerial government unconstitutional.”

The BJP, however, discarded the claim with party MLA Ashish Shelar saying that the said article is concerned with the total size of the Cabinet and makes no reference to the time limit within which the Cabinet has to be expanded.