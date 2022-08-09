scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Maharashtra cabinet expansion Live Updates: 18 ministers likely to be sworn in today

Maharashtra cabinet expansion Live Updates, August 9, 2022: While 10 to 11 are expected to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), six to seven leaders from CM Eknath Shinde camp will be sworn in as ministers in the first phase.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 9, 2022 7:23:27 am
maharashtra cabinet expansion, devendra fadnavis, eknath shinde, bjp, shiv senaMaharashta CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting on Monday to discuss the expansion of the state cabinet. (Representative/Express)

Maharashtra cabinet expansion Live Updates: The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is set to take place Tuesday, more than five weeks after the new government in the state was sworn in on June 30.

In the first phase of the expansion, around 18 ministers are likely to be administered the oath of office. While 10 to 11 are expected to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), six to seven leaders from CM Eknath Shinde camp will be sworn in as ministers in the first phase. According to sources, a second round of expansion will be held later.

Sources in the BJP also told The Indian Express that the party’s state president Chandrakant Patil is set to become a minister. Other BJP leaders who are expected to make the cut include Sudhir Mungantiwar, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Girish Mahajan and Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Atul Save and Suresh Khade are other probables from the party.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: 18 ministers likely to be sworn in to the BJP-Eknath Shinde government in state; follow latest updates here

07:20 (IST)09 Aug 2022
Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Who's expected to take oath today?

Sources in the BJP also told The Indian Express that the party’s state president Chandrakant Patil is set to become a minister. Other BJP leaders who are expected to make the cut include Sudhir Mungantiwar, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Girish Mahajan and Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Atul Save and Suresh Khade are other probables from the party.

The candidates from Shinde faction likely to take oath include Dadasaheb Bhuse, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, Sandipan Bhumre, Shambhuraje Desai, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat and Bachhu Kadu.

07:18 (IST)09 Aug 2022
Maharashtra cabinet expansion: 18 new ministers like to take oath

Good morning and welcome to our live blog.

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is set to take place Tuesday, more than five weeks after the new government in the state was sworn in on June 30. In the first phase, around 18 ministers are likely to be administered the oath of office. While 10 to 11 are expected to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), six to seven leaders from CM Eknath Shinde camp will be sworn in as ministers in the first phase.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held a two-hour-long meeting on Monday at the former’s Nandanvan bungalow in Malabar Hills to finalise the list of candidates for the cabinet expansion.

A source in the Shinde faction said, “The criteria for shortlisting the candidates is to accommodate all the Shiv Sena rebels who were holding the ministerial berth in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.”

Among others, Shamburaje Desai, who was a junior minister, is also being considered in the first phase. Kadu of Prahar Sanghatna, who showed loyalty to Shinde faction, is also set to be rewarded with a ministerial berth.

Maharahstra: Monsoon session to begin on August 17

The monsoon session of the Maharahstra legislature will be held from August 17. This will be the first session for chief minister Eknath Shinde after winning the trust vote.

The two-week monsoon session was scheduled to start on July 18 and was planned by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. But after winning the trust vote, the Eknath Shinde-led government decided to postpone it.

On Monday, the government decided to start the session from August 17 since there are many upcoming festivals and it would have been difficult to call all MLAs at short notice. Many of the staffers at Vidhan Bhavan had protested after the session was first scheduled on August 10, due to the many upcoming festive events, and Congress leaders also said they would have to leave planned yatras and come to Mumbai.

