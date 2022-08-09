Maharashtra cabinet expansion Live Updates: 18 ministers likely to be sworn in today

Maharashtra cabinet expansion Live Updates: The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is set to take place Tuesday, more than five weeks after the new government in the state was sworn in on June 30.
In the first phase of the expansion, around 18 ministers are likely to be administered the oath of office. While 10 to 11 are expected to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), six to seven leaders from CM Eknath Shinde camp will be sworn in as ministers in the first phase. According to sources, a second round of expansion will be held later.
Sources in the BJP also told The Indian Express that the party’s state president Chandrakant Patil is set to become a minister. Other BJP leaders who are expected to make the cut include Sudhir Mungantiwar, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Girish Mahajan and Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Atul Save and Suresh Khade are other probables from the party.
The candidates from Shinde faction likely to take oath include Dadasaheb Bhuse, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, Sandipan Bhumre, Shambhuraje Desai, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat and Bachhu Kadu.
