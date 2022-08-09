Maharashtra cabinet expansion Live Updates: 18 ministers likely to be sworn in today

CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held a two-hour-long meeting on Monday at the former’s Nandanvan bungalow in Malabar Hills to finalise the list of candidates for the cabinet expansion.

A source in the Shinde faction said, “The criteria for shortlisting the candidates is to accommodate all the Shiv Sena rebels who were holding the ministerial berth in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.”

Among others, Shamburaje Desai, who was a junior minister, is also being considered in the first phase. Kadu of Prahar Sanghatna, who showed loyalty to Shinde faction, is also set to be rewarded with a ministerial berth.

The monsoon session of the Maharahstra legislature will be held from August 17. This will be the first session for chief minister Eknath Shinde after winning the trust vote.

The two-week monsoon session was scheduled to start on July 18 and was planned by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. But after winning the trust vote, the Eknath Shinde-led government decided to postpone it.

On Monday, the government decided to start the session from August 17 since there are many upcoming festivals and it would have been difficult to call all MLAs at short notice. Many of the staffers at Vidhan Bhavan had protested after the session was first scheduled on August 10, due to the many upcoming festive events, and Congress leaders also said they would have to leave planned yatras and come to Mumbai.