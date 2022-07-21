Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely tomorrow

July 21, 2022 3:57:22 am
The much-awaited Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra is likely to take place on Friday. Sources confirmed that around 30 ministers will be inducted in the first of the two-phase expansion. The state can have 43 ministers, including the CM. A highly-placed source in the government said Wednesday, “The Cabinet formation has been finalised by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the swearing-in is set to take place on Friday.”
The Cabinet will have representation from both the BJP and the Sena’s Shinde faction. As per the decided formula, about two-thirds of the ministers will be from BJP, and the remaining from the Shinde camp.
The BJP with 106 members along with the rebel Shinde faction’s 50 members (including 40 Shiv Sena rebels and ten independents) formed the government last month. A source in the BJP said, “Senior party leaders will get priority in the Cabinet. Those likely to make it to the Cabinet include Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Jay-kumar Rawal, and Ashish Shelar.”
The nine Shiv Sena rebel ministers who had walked out of the Thackeray government to join Shinde are likely to be accommodated in the Cabinet in phases.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
Bid to dupe: Accused approached 2 more MLAs with Cabinet berth offer
Unmanned barge grounded off Guhagar beach in Ratnagiri
Jio Institute commences first academic year with AI course
Supreme Court order gives me a sense of fulfillment, says Banthia
‘Banthia panel went through voter lists in 28K villages, towns, cities’
Delhi Confidential: Wet And Watch
58% of Coastal Road Project complete: BMC
Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house
CUET-UG first phase records 76% attendance
NCLT initiates action against FRL
HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum
BJP legislator’s son booked for assaulting forest guards in MP