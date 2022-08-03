Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely before Sunday: Kesarkar

Updated: August 3, 2022 10:00:19 pm
The expansion of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet is likely to happen before Sunday, said Deepak Kesarkar, chief spokesperson of the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, on Wednesday.
With expansion awaited, CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have been the only two members in the cabinet since the formation of the new government on June 30.
Over the last couple of weeks, Opposition leaders in Maharashtra, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, have been questioning the delay in cabinet expansion and the alleged lapses as a result in the governance in the state.
Thackeray has been raising the issue in his rallies that he has been holding during his ongoing tour across the Konkan region. “There is a jumbo cabinet of only two people even as there is a flood situation in the state. They are not able to find the third deserving person even after one month’s time,” the former environment minister said during his Shiv Sanvaad Yatra.
Subscriber Only Stories
On Wednesday, Kesarkar, though, said the “expansion of the cabinet is expected before Sunday”.
Another coalition party leader said, “The Supreme Court verdict (on plea on disqualification of MLAs) is expected on Thursday. The decision on expansion will follow the court order and one can expect the expansion on Friday or Saturday.”
The state legislature’s monsoon session was scheduled to start from July 18, but it was put off after Shinde brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and was sworn in as the CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 provisional answer key released; steps to download
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely before Sunday: Kesarkar
India’s trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is it bad?
Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a ‘dysfunctional family drama’ with Arjun Kapoor: ‘We bump into each other and realise we are brother-sister’
Maharashtra: Rajanish Kamalakar Kamat appointed new V-C of Dr Homi Bhabha State University
CWG 2022: Women’s T20 leading cricket’s charge for Olympic inclusion
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS dropped ‘swim gloves’ which sold out quickly; confused netizens ask ‘why’
OnePlus 10T now official, gets to full charge in 19 minutes: Price, specifications
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before
Ten Hag slams Ronaldo, Man Utd players for leaving game early
Ahead of festivities Gujarat to provide groundnut oil at discounted rate to NFSA card holders