By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 9, 2022 11:39:13 am
Updated: August 9, 2022 11:39:13 am
Over a month after Eknath Shinde took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy, the state Cabinet was Tuesday was expanded to include 18 more ministers — nine from Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena, and nine from the BJP. Here’s the full list:
BJP
Chandrakant Patil
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Sudhir Mungantiwar
Suresh Khade
Girish Mahajan
Ravindra Chavhan
Mangal Prabhat Lodha
Vijaykumar Gavit
Atul Save
Shiv Sena:
Subscriber Only Stories
Dada Bhuse
Shambhuraje Desai
Sandeepan Bhumre
Uday Samant
Tanaji Sawant
Abdul Sattar
Deepak Kesarkar
Gulabrao Patil
Sanjay Rathaud
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:38:14 am
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
1
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
2
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
3
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
4
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Bronze medallist at CWG
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
SPONSORED
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Full list of Eknath Shinde’s council of ministers
West Delhi launches project to provide transgenders with jobs in hospitality sector
Goa board to conduct 2022-23 board exams term wise; schedule released
Man beaten to death during party at aviation union office in Mumbai
Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date: When is Rakhi in 2022?
HP announces new line of AIl-In-One PCs for India: Here’s a close look
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as ‘Shiva No 1’
Why India produces twice as many women airline pilots as the US
Death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath over emergency WhatsApp helpline
Elderly man meets his granddaughter named after his late wife for the first time
Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan dies of heart attack at 64, Maharashtra CM pays tribute