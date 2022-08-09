scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Full list of Eknath Shinde’s council of ministers

The Maharashtra Cabinet was Tuesday expanded to include 18 more ministers — nine from Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena, and nine from the BJP. Here's the full list.

Updated: August 9, 2022 11:39:13 am
The oath-taking ceremony at Maharashtra's Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Over a month after Eknath Shinde took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy, the state Cabinet was Tuesday was expanded to include 18 more ministers — nine from Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena, and nine from the BJP. Here’s the full list:

BJP

Chandrakant Patil
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Sudhir Mungantiwar
Suresh Khade
Girish Mahajan
Ravindra Chavhan
Mangal Prabhat Lodha
Vijaykumar Gavit
Atul Save

Shiv Sena:

Dada Bhuse
Shambhuraje Desai
Sandeepan Bhumre
Uday Samant
Tanaji Sawant
Abdul Sattar
Deepak Kesarkar
Gulabrao Patil

Sanjay Rathaud

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:38:14 am

