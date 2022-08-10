Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’

August 10, 2022 1:04:26 am
The cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis finally took place on Tuesday. While 18 leaders from Sena’s Shinde faction and BJP got ministerial berths, several leaders felt left out and spoke in hushed tones about their frustration even during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan.
According to sources, the BJP had selected two muhurats for the ceremony, one after 11 am and the second one in the evening, but finally chose the morning slot.
All MLAs from the Shinde camp were called to the Sahyadri guest house at 9 am on Tuesday. But several Sena legislators from the Shinde faction were miffed as they didn’t get a ministerial berth, and some of them even skipped the swearing-in ceremony.
Names of ministers who were to take oath were written on the chairs on the dais of the Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan. Many of the attendees were seen trying to take a closer look at the names, in a bid to find out who would be included in the state cabinet.
Subscriber Only Stories
Shinde and Fadnavis arrived around 11 am, even as many of the attendees sought to know when the next round of portfolio allocation will take place.
While most leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi stayed away, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar sprung a surprise by attending the ceremony. He was received warmly by many leaders of the Shinde faction and BJP, including Fadnavis and the Chief Minister himself.
Sena MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Bharat Gogawale and Yamini Jadhav were among those who didn’t get a cabinet post but still attended the ceremony. When a BJP MLA asked Gogawale why he wasn’t given a ministerial post, he didn’t reply.
Two BJP MLAs, Girish Mahajan and Ravindra Chavan, who were in charge of transporting the rebel Sena MLAs from Mumbai to Surat, were rewarded with cabinet berths.
Some BJP MLAs, who joined the party recently, were also upset that Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who joined the BJP from the Congress, was again made a minister. Some of those who took oath came for the ceremony with their families, including grandchildren. A few newly-appointed ministers were even heard telling the state chief secretary and key bureaucrats about the choice of cabins they wanted.
Shinde’s son Shrikant, a Member of Parliament, reached late for the ceremony as he was stuck in a traffic jam.
Even after the swearing-in ceremony was over, ministers from the Shinde camp were seen hovering near him, apparently to seek “good portfolios”.
Police and the state administration were very careful to allow only those who were invited inside Raj Bhavan. The Maharashtra government had hired an agency to live-stream the ceremony. Many supporters were stopped at Teen Batti.
Traffic police and the Mumbai Police had planned the bandobast for the last 15 days, said Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, Mahesh Patil. No dhol tasha was allowed near Raj Bhavan premises for any kind of celebration.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Real estate giant’s scion falls prey to sextortion
In the absence of elected councillors, Mumbaikars to act as watchdogs for road repair works worth Rs 5,806 cr
Mumbai: City gets its first heavy rain this month
Court allows Nawab Malik to be taken to new hospital for medical tests
Should keep sad feeling of partition alive within us until dream of Akhand Bharat is realised: Fadnavis
UEFA Super Cup Final Preview: Real Madrid aim to keep momentum against Eintracht Frankfurt
Maharashtra State Wakf Board case: AG writes to SC on change of counsel, attempts to prevent him from appearing
Chess Olympiad gold for Ukraine: ‘But medal can’t stop a war’
20 lakh Tricolours to be hoisted in Pune as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign
Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited sets up probe over farmers ‘seizing’ computers
Nine killed in road accident in Mallarpur, Birbhum
Tripura: Returnee insurgent body announces National Highway blockade over unfulfilled demands