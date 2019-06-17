Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Bandra boy Ashish Shelar’s wait finally over

The Bandra boy, Ashish Shelar (46), on Sunday made it to the state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Advertising

The Mumbai BJP president’s name for the ministerial post has been in the reckoning for the last four years. However, after leading the BJP successfully in the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, his induction in cabinet was almost certain.

An advocate by profession, Shelar often played the role of watchdog when representing the BJP in the civic body as a corporator. His rise to the state legislature has been gradual.

In an ardent appeal to the party workers and followers, Shelar said, “Don’t put any hoardings. Instead, donate the amount towards CM’s drought relief fund.”

Advertising

There were celebrations in the area as large number of people gathered to greet Shelar.

In 2014 Assembly elections, Shelar defeated Baba Siddique from Bandra constituency.

Shortly after taking the oath of secrecy at Raj Bhawan on Sunday, Shelar said, “I have always believed in doing the work assigned by the party leadership. Today, I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, BJP president Amit Shahji, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavisji for considering me for the cabinet minister role.”

Shelar, whose native place is Sindhudurg in Konkan, had moved to a chawl in Bandra (West) decades ago.

Shelar is married to Pratima Dalvi, also an advocate. They have a son Omkar, who is pursuing engineering.