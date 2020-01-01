Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar, other NCP leaders placate Majalgaon MLA who threatened to quit

On Tuesday, senior NCP leaders, including state president Jayant Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde, met Solanke and pacified him. (File/Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) On Tuesday, senior NCP leaders, including state president Jayant Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde, met Solanke and pacified him. (File/Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The NCP on Tuesday managed to placate Prakash Solanke, who had threatened to resign as MLA after he was not accommodated in the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet.

Solanke is a four-time MLA who has represented the Majalgaon Assembly constituency in Beed district. Solanke, who won the seat twice on a BJP ticket, had in 2009 shifted allegiance to the NCP. He was hoping to be included in the newly formed cabinet.

On Tuesday, senior NCP leaders, including state president Jayant Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde, met Solanke and pacified him. “I am a four-term MLA and all that I was seeking was that the party should do justice to me during the cabinet expansion. I had yesterday taken a decision to resign. I, however, met senior leaders including Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dhananjay Munde today and, after meeting them, I have taken a decision that I will not resign,” Solanke said. ”Everyone feels they should be included in the government. We have had a talk with Solanke and everything is sorted,” Pawar said.

Shiv Sena leaders also expressed unhappiness over the cabinet expansion. Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali from Yavatmal-Washim expressed his displeasure for not getting a ministerial berth for her supporters. “In the cabinet expansion, we were expecting induction of Sanjay Raimulkar or Gopikishan Bajoria from the Western Vidarbha region. We had given a written memorandum to party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We had many people on our side to support our demand for ministerial berth, but it has gone to someone else. So, we are certainly unhappy about it,” said Gawali. Sources in the Sena said Gawali is upset that her rival Sanjay Rathod has been made cabinet minister.

Bhaskar Jadhav, Sena MLA from Guhagar in Ratnagiri, also expressed unhappiness over not being inducted. “I was shocked when my name was not in the list of ministers. I am the seniormost legislator in the Sena,” Jadhav said.

