Did Maharashtra ignore ex-CJI’s advice on Act amendment after losing Gokul to Congress? Fadnavis answers

Two days after the Maharashtra government approved an amendment allowing four government-nominated members to vote on the boards of large co-operative federations after losing the Gokul polls to the Congress, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the fact that the meeting of Kolhapur’s Gokul co-operative dairy could not be held without the required quorum was not brought to the notice of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai, while seeking his opinion on the matter.

It has also come to light that ex-CJI Gavai had opined against the amendment. His legal advice was sent to the state government, but the Cabinet still went ahead and approved the amendment.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Devendra Fadnavis said, “The fact that the meeting could not be held because no single group alone could constitute the required quorum was not brought to the notice of the Hon’ble Lordship.”

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The nominations after losing to Congress

After losing the election of Gokul Co-operative Dairy to the Congress-led panel, the ruling Mahayuti cabinet cleared the decision to appoint five nominated members and give voting rights to four of the non-official members – a decision the former CJI had advised against.

The state government move was seen as an attempt to stop the Congress-led panel, which had won a majority, from claiming power in Kolhapur’s Gokul cooperative dairy.

In the election for the post of Gokul’s chairman, advocate Shrikrishna Ganbavale of the Kolhapur Circuit Bench of Bombay High Court (HC) had sought legal advice from the former CJI on behalf of the 13 majority-elected directors of Gokul. He registered his opinion on November 3, 2026, a copy of which is with The Indian Express.

According to Sections 73 AAA and 27(9), nominated and government-designated directors are not allowed to vote in the election of the chairman or other office-bearers.

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In an order issued on November 2, 2026, the Bombay HC directed that a seven-day notice be served to the 25 elected directors for the chairman election, scheduled for November 10.

In his opinion, Gavai stated that issuing such an ordinance while this court order is pending would amount to direct interference in the judicial process.

“…to remove the prohibition on the expert directors and the government-nominated directors to participate in the elections of the office-bearers such an action would not be sustainable on the ground that such an action would be hit by the doctrine of manifest arbitrariness and would amount to colourable exercise of powers,” Gavai opined.

Replying to The Indian Express, CM Fadnavis said, “The chairman’s election cannot take place without the requisite quorum. Even the High Court has noted this when the meeting was adjourned due to lack of quorum and one of the parties approached the Court. These facts were not brought to the knowledge of the Hon’ble Lordship. That is why the Hon’ble Lordship has also mentioned the aforesaid caveat.”