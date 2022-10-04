scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to distribute Diwali package to 1.62 crore ration card holders

Both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis have ordered dispersal of these packets before Diwali and instructed that no complaints must come.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express file photo)

The Maharashtra government has cleared the distribution of Diwali package in the public distribution system to 1.62 crore ration card holders so that people can get to prepare sweets at a much cheaper rate.

Speaking to the media after the weekly state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that nearly seven crore people will benefit from this.

“Each card holder will get one kilo each rawa, chana dal, oil, sugar and a litre of palm oil in a packet for just Rs 100 for Diwali,’’ said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said that this package will be given via a e-pass system and a fund of Rs 486.94 crore has been sanctioned for this.

More from Mumbai

Both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis have ordered dispersal of these packets before Diwali and instructed that no complaints must come. A senior officer of food and civil supplies department said that this will help people prepare sweets for Diwali.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 10:10:10 pm
Next Story

Sheena Bora case: Submitted fabricated marriage certificate to find ‘decent’ place to rent in city, says Rahul Mukerjea

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement