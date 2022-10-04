Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to distribute Diwali package to 1.62 crore ration card holders

The Maharashtra government has cleared the distribution of Diwali package in the public distribution system to 1.62 crore ration card holders so that people can get to prepare sweets at a much cheaper rate.

Speaking to the media after the weekly state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that nearly seven crore people will benefit from this.

“Each card holder will get one kilo each rawa, chana dal, oil, sugar and a litre of palm oil in a packet for just Rs 100 for Diwali,’’ said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said that this package will be given via a e-pass system and a fund of Rs 486.94 crore has been sanctioned for this.

Both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis have ordered dispersal of these packets before Diwali and instructed that no complaints must come. A senior officer of food and civil supplies department said that this will help people prepare sweets for Diwali.