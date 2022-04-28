scorecardresearch
Maharashtra cabinet discusses Covid situation, Tope urges people to wear masks in public

However, no decison was taken in this regard on Thursday and the government will decide on it later, sources said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 28, 2022 11:47:31 pm
"My appeal is that citizens need to wear masks in public places," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday, adding that the state government will take appropriate decisions keeping in mind the rise in cases.

The Maharashtra cabinet met on Thursday and discussed the situation arising from the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state and north India, and whether wearing masks should be made mandatory in public places again.

A senior minister said, “We had a discussion regarding the issues raised in the PM’s review and also some of the suggestions made by the state task force to stop a spike before the situation goes out of hand. But no decision was taken in the meeting.”

